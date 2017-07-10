Emotion-charged Charlie Gard case to continue

LONDON (AP) — A British court is giving the parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard a chance to present fresh evidence that their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment.

The decision came after an emotionally charged hearing Monday in which Gard’s mother wept in frustration and his father yelled at a lawyer.

Judge Nicholas Francis gave the couple until Wednesday afternoon to present the evidence and set a new hearing for Thursday.

Great Ormond Street Hospital, which had intended to turn off the baby’s life support systems, applied for the court hearing because of “new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition.”

The evidence came from researchers at the Vatican’s children’s hospital and another facility outside of Britain.

The child’s father yelled at a barrister representing the hospital during Monday’s hearing, saying “When are you going to start telling the truth?”