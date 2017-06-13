Embattled Oregon recovery provider loses control of grant

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Southern Oregon’s largest addiction-recovery provider is losing control of an almost $2 million state contract with Jackson County’s drug and family courts.

The Mail Tribune reports (https://is.gd/WIUQ7b ) OnTrack Inc. has been hit with a series of scathing reviews by state health officials and didn’t apply for the drug court grant this year. Instead, Jackson County Community Justice has submitted the grant, and OnTrack will remain a subcontractor.

The Oregon Health Authority recently discovered that OnTrack failed to maintain records confirming that clients completed a DUII treatment course. Health officials previously raised concerns about “deplorable housing” at OnTrack’s residential treatment programs.