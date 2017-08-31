Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana

LONDON (AP) — Elton John has offered a tribute to the late Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death.

The 70-year-old singer posted an image on social media showing his hand on her shoulder, and wrote: “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP.”

The pop icon memorably performed his moving song “Candle In The Wind” at Diana’s funeral, a moment in the service many remember for its evocative power. He originally wrote the song in honor of Marilyn Monroe, but reworked it for his friend Diana.

Diana died along with her friend Dodi Fayed and their driver when their Mercedes crashed inside a Paris tunnel as paparazzi pursued them on Aug. 31, 1997.