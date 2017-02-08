Election boosts public engagement in politics in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Since the divisive November national elections, Oregon lawmakers and its congressional delegation are seeing unprecedented public participation in the political process, and are hoping the public can help chart a course out of the state’s budget crisis.

The Legislature’s committee that determines state budget policy will host public hearings throughout Oregon, with the first one coming in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem Friday evening.

Sen. Jackie Winters, R-Salem, said those who live nearby will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about budget issues.

Rep. Tina Kotek, D-Portland who is the House speaker, told reporters she is looking forward to hearing from Oregonians on how to prioritize. Lawmakers must find a way to increase revenue and cut spending to make up for a $1.8 billion budget shortfall.