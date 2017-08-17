El Pais: Van attackers holed up in Barcelona bar

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash in Barcelona are holed up in a bar.

A van mounted a sidewalk in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas in Barcelona, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians. Local media say several people have been injured in the crash.

Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a “large contingent of security forces and emergency services” deployed in the area.