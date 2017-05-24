Duterte considering nationwide martial law

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he’ll consider martial law in other parts of the Philippines “in order to protect the people.”

He says “if I think that ISIS has taken a foothold also in Luzon,” the main northern island, “and terrorism is not really far behind, I might declare martial law throughout the country.”

Duterte also said that militants who stormed southern Marawi city beheaded the local police chief at a checkpoint they set up.

Duterte spoke to reporters after returning from a visit to Moscow as fighting raged in Marawi between government troops and Muslim militants who took about a dozen people hostage. He has earlier declared martial law in the southern Mindanao region, where Marawi is located.