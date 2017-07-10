Drowsy driver hits horse sculpture in central Oregon

SISTER, Ore. (AP) — Police in central Oregon say an 18-year-old Missouri man fell asleep while driving and smashed into a life-sized bronze sculpture of a horse in the small tourist town of Sisters.

Police say Skylar Doss of Clinton was not injured when his 2005 Ford Ranger pickup struck the base of the sculpture at about 5 a.m. Friday.

Doss reported he fell asleep, and police say he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities didn’t release an estimate of damages to the sculpture of the rearing horse that was installed in 2009.