Dr. Frank Toda out at Columbia Gorge Community College

It was the end of an era at last night’s meeting of the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve a separation agreement with Dr. Frank Toda, who has served as the college president for the last 16 years. Though Toda and the college had a contract that was to run through 2020, that contract was made with a previous version of the college board. In May, four challengers defeated four longtime board members. The challengers ran on a platform of change, and took office last month. Stu Watson, the current board chair, had called for Toda’s resignation as early as 201

Toda was only the second president the college has had in its 40-year history. He succeded Bill Bell in 2001. On his watch, voters in Hood River approved joining the district and eventually a campus was created there in 2008. He was also able to obtain funds to build two new buildings and by donating the land obtained classroom space in the new readiness center at the college. His biggest achievement, though, was getting independent accreditation for the college bring them out from the control of Portland Community college.

Under terms of the agreement the college will write Dr Toda a check for $89,425, equivalent to six months pay minus normal deductions. In return, he agrees not to sue the college.