Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt was underway for him.

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Wal-Mart in Orlando. Police Chief John Mina says Loyd also is wanted in the slaying of a pregnant woman.