Deputies search for suspect in Columbia County shooting

Officials say the suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting is Gregory Reynolds. They say he’s wanted on several felony warrants not related to this incident, but is wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Officials say Reynolds should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies who responded to the shooting after a caller said Reynolds had driven to the residence and opened fire, striking Lewis Cochrane. The 45-year-old victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Officials found Reynolds’ vehicle and went to his last known residence, but he wasn’t found.