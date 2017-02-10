Democrats revel in Trump administration’s loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is praising a federal appeals court decision against reinstating President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, saying Trump proceeded on the issue in an “incompetent and strategically incoherent” way.

Wrapping up their annual retreat in Baltimore on Friday, House Democrats reveled in the administration’s court loss. Pelosi said the ban would make Americans less safe.

“This is a major, major, major defeat for the administration,” said New York Rep. Joe Crowley, leader of the House Democratic Caucus. “And I think there will be more, because they will continue to overstep.”

Crowley also criticized Trump’s all caps tweet just after the decision Thursday that said “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

“The president needs to grow up,” Crowley said.