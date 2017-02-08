Democrats accuse GOP of muzzling Sessions foe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing Senate Republicans of muzzling Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who’s been barred from saying anything more about Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee to be attorney general.

She was given the rare penalty last night for reading aloud on the Senate floor a 1986 letter from Martin Luther King’s widow in which she wrote that Sessions, as a prosecutor in Alabama, worked to discourage blacks from voting.

Supporters of Warren have taken to Twitter to post the letter in its entirety.

A vote on sessions is expected this evening.

Democrats have harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to President Donald Trump, too harsh on immigrants and too weak on civil rights.