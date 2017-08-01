Dem says Trump insurer payment threat childish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says President Donald Trump’s threats to block federal payments to insurers are “not frankly what an adult does” and would boost consumers’ premiums.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the comments as Washington waits to see if Trump will halt the expenditures.

President Barack Obama’s law requires insurers to lower out-of-pocket costs for millions of lower- and middle-income consumers. A court has ruled that Congress hasn’t properly authorized the money. Trump has continued the payments until now.

Trump and Republicans call the expenditures bailouts for insurers.

The insurance industry notes they’re legally required to reduce many customers’ costs. It says blocking the federal payments would cause them to boost premiums by around 20 percent.

Schumer says Trump would be to blame if that happens.