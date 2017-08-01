Defiance that made Arizona sheriff popular led to downfall

PHOENIX (AP) — Longtime critics of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio say his conviction of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants is a long-awaited comeuppance.

Latino civil rights advocate Lydia Guzman says the lawman who spent 24 years as the sheriff of metro Phoenix was partly responsible for Arizona’s reputation as a place that’s intolerant of immigrants.

Guzman says she now hopes “Arizona can go back to being a normal state.”

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty Monday of misdemeanor contempt of court for prolonging the patrols.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5. He faces up to six months in jail, though attorneys who have followed the case doubt he will be incarcerated.

