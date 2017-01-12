Defense pick says Trump open to F-35 fighters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. James Mattis says President-elect Donald Trump isn’t opposed to buying the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Mattis says Trump just wants the “best bang for the buck.”

Trump has attacked the cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter as “out of control.” The program has a nearly $400 billion price tag and is the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons acquisition.

Mattis is Trump’s pick for defense secretary. The retired Marine general is telling the Senate Armed Services Committee that the jet fighter is critical to the U.S. maintaining its air superiority. The aircraft incorporates stealth technology that allows it to evade radar detection.