Declassified Russia report expected Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. intelligence community will release the declassified version of the intelligence report about Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential campaign on Friday afternoon.

That’s according to a U.S. official who wasn’t authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to reference the planned release during a morning news conference. Pelosi says the intelligence report was “quite a stunning disclosure” and added that parts will be released Friday.

The declassified version contains fewer details than classified versions being made available to Congress, President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. But it’s expected to shed more light on what evidence the U.S. government says it has that Russia was behind cyber interference in the campaign.

Obama had promised the report would be finished before he leaves office on Jan. 20.