Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues

The deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is fueling another re-evaluation of Confederate statues in cities across the nation.

It’s happening in much the same way that a mass shooting by a white supremacist inside a South Carolina church accelerated the removal of the Confederate flag. Statues are being removed or slated for removal in Gainesville, Florida; Baltimore, San Antonio and elsewhere.

In Gainesville, a statue known as “Old Joe” was returned Monday to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected it in 1904.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe says the government shouldn’t glorify a chapter of history that is “a testament to America’s original sin.”