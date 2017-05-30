Crews clear Rowena rockfall

MOSIER – Crews working for the Oregon Department of Transportation have cleared the rockfall near the Rowena Crest Viewpoint and have opened US30 (the Historic Columbia River Highway) at the site of the slide, approximately seven miles west of The Dalles near mile post 65. Heavy rock and debris had been blocking the highway since the slide occurred the evening of . No one was injured in the slide.

Since that time, crews have been removing loose rock and stabilizing the face to prevent further rock fall at the site.

“Crews have been busy removing over 670 cubic yards of rock and debris from the slide area,” said ODOT Operations Coordinator Scott Peters. “In addition, over twenty rock bolts ranging from ten to twenty feet long have been installed into the rock wall to help stabilize it and prevent future incidences.”

Part of the delay in opening the route was due to the extensive work that included drilling the rock face and securing the stabilizing bolts with mortar, which takes several days to cure.

“The cooperation, extra hours and hard work by everyone involved in the project has been amazing,” Peters said. “The highway would not be opening if not for the dedicated crews and contractors who have put a high priority on this work.”

ODOT staff will continue to monitor the site.