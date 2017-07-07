Controlled burn accidentally kills ‘legacy trees’ in Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a patch of land intentionally set on fire burned hotter than intended, resulting in scorched portions of the forest canopy and an unknown number of dead or dying trees that the controlled burn was supposed to help.

The Mail Tribune reports the 65-acre (263,000-square-meter) forestland near Ashland was burned last month as part of the Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project. The project’s goal is to improve watershed while reducing wildlife fires.

Darren Borgias of The Nature Conservancy says the controlled burn did not damage the forest duff or soils, did not jump its boundaries and injured nobody. But large “legacy trees” were killed.

Borgias says the burn represents “a fantastic opportunity” to learn more about controlled fire management, calling it just a “small footprint.”