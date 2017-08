OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Steady growth in construction and auto sales helped boost taxable retail sales in Washington state by 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017 over the same period last year.

The Washington state Department of Revenue said Monday that retail sales reached $34.1 billion in the first quarter.

Retail trade sales, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, were up 4.1 percent to a total of $14.5 billion.