Conservative leader denounces alternative right

OXON HILL, Maryland (AP) — The leader of the American Conservative Union has taken the stage of an activist conference to forcefully denounce as “sinister” the alternative right.

Dan Schneider, the ACU’s executive director, is calling the alt-right anti-Semitic, racist and sexist. He said people who hold those beliefs are in no way conservative. Rather, he said, “They despise everything that we believe in.”

Schneider specifically decried a recent Washington meeting of people who were shown on video extending their arms in the Nazi salute.

As he spoke, the leader of that meeting was steps away at the same event. Richard Spencer told reporters that he “coined the term” alt-right. He was wearing a general admission badge, an indication he paid to attend.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, which draws more than 10,000 activists, is being held just outside Washington in Maryland.

Vice President Mike Pence and others from the Trump administration are scheduled to speak later in the day. Trump addresses the group Friday.