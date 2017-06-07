Coats refuses to discuss Trump conversations

WASHINGTON (AP) — An association of FBI agents says it is looking forward to meeting with FBI director nominee Christopher Wray.

Thomas O’Connor, president of the FBI Agents Association, says in a statement that the group’s leadership hopes to meet with Wray very soon.

He says it’s important the organization representing more than 13,000 agents “understands his views on the FBI, special agents, and the criminal and national security threats that agents combat daily.”

President Donald Trump announced Wray as his pick early Wednesday.

Wray served in a leadership role in the George W. Bush Justice Department, rising to head the criminal division and overseeing investigations into corporate fraud. With a strong law enforcement background, Wray is a traditional choice for the job. Trump had entertained current and former politicians for the role.