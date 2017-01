Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17 as of 6:30 am

Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17

• Columbia Gorge Community College – All campuses closed

SCHOOLS -CLOSED

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – Closed

• St. Mary’s Academy – Closed

• Dufur Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – Closed

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – Closed

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Closed

• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – Closed and district offices closed

• Wishram Sch. Dist. – Closed

SCHOOLS TWO HOURS LATE

• So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

HEAD START

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – White Salmon Head Start And Early Head Start Childcare are closed; Parkdale Head Start closed; Belmont Head Start Closed; Petersburg Head Start Closed; Country Club Head Start closed; Carson Head Start Closed; The Dales EHS/Head Start closed

• OCDC Headstart – Odell and The Dalles – Closed

OTHER

• Columbia River Gorge Commission listening session set for tonight at the Readiness Center in The Dalles has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

• No senior meal for Lyle or Goldendale today

• Tuesday night music and dance at Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles canceled