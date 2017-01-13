City urges clearing of catch basins

CITY OF THE DALLES

DATE: January 13, 2017

TOPIC: Snow clearing operations and safety reminders

As winter weather conditions persist in the area, it is important for residents to remember that they play an important role in snow clearing activities and safety.

The City of The Dalles Public Works requests that both commercial and private property owners help clear storm water catch basin grates in front of their property to help prevent flooding and freezing hazards, especially as temperatures are forecast to increase next week and significant melting is expected. Storm water catch basins divert water from the streets in The Dalles to the storm water collection system and ultimately to the Columbia River. If catch basins are not cleared of snow, ice, and other debris, water is prevented from draining from City streets. As the snow melts, water pools along streets and can cause localized flooding or re-freezing if the catch basins aren’t clear.

To clear a catch basin, remove snow and ice or any other debris after a storm to maintain the openings in the grate. Do not attempt to remove the grid, only clear the debris on top of the grate.

The City would also like remind residents that safety is our top concern. Please do not allow children to play on or around open streets during or after a storm, and ensure children know to stay at least 50 feet away from operating equipment. Please make sure children do not build snow forts or tunnels in the snow piled along roadways; these tunnels may collapse without warning and children can be trapped or injured by the weight of the collapsing snow.