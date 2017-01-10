City asks help during snow removal

n response to the snow accumulations in the downtown area and the forecast for more snow over the next few days, The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will be working today and tonight to remove snow from the downtown areas. During this time, there may be occasional lane closures on 2nd and 3rd Streets, as well as on side streets, to facilitate the work. There may also be temporary on-street parking restrictions to allow removal of snow from the parking strips. The City asks for and appreciates the patience of the public as this work is completed.

The City would also like to remind community members that property owners and residents are responsible for the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their properties. Private service providers can be hired to provide these services for those who desire assistance.

When clearing parking lots and driveways, business owners and residents are asked to avoid piling the snow from driveways and parking lots in the street. Snow from parking lots should be piled on the property or hauled away, not pushed into the street. Snow piled or blown into the street creates a hazard for motorists and pedestrians, and prevents water from reaching the catch basins when the snow melts. Public Works crews try not to plow snow onto sidewalks but, when large piles from parking lots are encountered, they do end up back in the curb line.

The City strongly discourages the use of rock salt as an ice remover on concrete surfaces because it damages the cement. Instead, the use of commercial de-icing products designed for use on sidewalks and driveways is recommended.