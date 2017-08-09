Chief suspect in French car attack arrested

PARIS (AP) — A French official says police have arrested the chief suspect in a car attack on soldiers, and the man was wounded in a gunfight during his capture.

The judicial official said the man was the driver of a BMW that rammed into a group of soldiers Wednesday in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. Six soldiers were injured in the attack.

The official provided no other information about the suspect or his condition. Two police officials said the arrest occurred on the A16 highway in northern France.

The officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named discussing an ongoing investigation.