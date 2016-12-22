Charlotte Bennardo – Evolution Revolution: Simple Machines

Charlotte Bennardo, whose latest book is Evolution Revolution: Simple Machines. In the great tradition of Watership Down, Bennardo brings us a human vs animal conflict as developers threaten the forest where the story’s colorful creatures live. The first to recognize the danger is the plucky grey squirrel Jack, who at first has a tough time convincing the other animals of the forest that there is a problem, including his own sister. But with the help of Colin, a young boy in a wheelchair, Jack begins to understand the concept of the wheel and with that understanding comes a way to block the progress of the developers’ machines.

This is a perfect chapter book for youngsters and the phrasing and cadence of the prose makes it a delight to read aloud.

Find out more about her on her blog.

To hear our interview with Charlotte Bennardo, click on the grey podcast bar below: