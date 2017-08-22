Charges dropped against woman accused of starting fatal fire

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against a woman suspected of starting a Washington house fire that killed two children and injured three adults.

Skagit County prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula tells the Skagit Valley Herald in an email that the state determined that there was not enough information to file charges against 32-year-old Kimberly Hughes for the July 15 house fire in Mount Vernon.

Eight-year-old Rose Mihalovits and 6-year-old Xavier Strawn were killed in the fire. Jessica Starr, Bryan Bachofer and Jacob Motz suffered injuries. According to court documents, Hughes and her boyfriend, Jaramy Chism, had also lived in the home until they were evicted July 8. The state dropped its charges against Chism last month.

Kaholokula says her office will continue to investigate Hughes and could bring charges against her in the future.