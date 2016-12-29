Cease-fire deal to ‘include all parts of Syria’

BEIRUT (AP) — The cease-fire that will go into effect in Syria midnight Thursday will include all parts of Syria including the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus.

Excerpts of the cease-fire agreement that were obtained by The Associated Press say the truce will include all areas where the “moderate opposition” has a presence, including those where al-Qaida’s branch in Syria exists.

It says the opposition will be given the right to name its delegation to peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The talks will begin within a month from the time the cease-fire goes into effect. It says the peace talks will be in accordance with December 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 which endorsed a road map for a transitional period that includes parliamentary and presidential elections within 18 months.