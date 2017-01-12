Carson questioned on spending cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators are questioning how Ben Carson’s promise to cut hundreds of billions of dollars in annual spending squares with overseeing a department that serves millions of the poorest Americans.

Carson is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for housing secretary.

At Carson’s confirmation hearing, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio says the call for a 10 percent budget cut for government agencies would send hundreds of thousands of families into a tailspin.

Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey questioned Carson on whether he supports the concept of rental assistance. Carson assures him that rental assistance is “essential.”

Carson says his philosophy on entitlement programs is that it’s cruel to remove them without providing an alternative.