Busy weekend? You bet!

FRIDAY

Today at 2 pm there’s a kick-off parade for the Bluegrass Festival in Fossil, Oregon through Sunday Music – Song Contest – Workshops – Jamming – Camping.

Tomorrow 13th annual Fossil Cruise-in 9-4 o’clock ‘50s & ‘60s music by Frank Carlson. Rod McGuire & Paradise Rose Chuckwagon

SATURDAY

All you can eat breakfast Saturday and Sunday 7 am to 11 am at Barlow Gate Grange in Wamic with hotcakes, eggs, hm, sausge, hash browns homemade biscuits and gravy $8 with 50% off for all veterans and kids 5 and under free.

The Goldendale Jaycees present the the 43rd Annual Demolition Derby Saturday at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds at Goldendale. Gates open at 10:30. Tickets $8 for adults, $5 for seniors over 60 and young people from 6 to 17. Those 5 and under admitted free.

Fort Dalles Fourth all-day celebration tomorrow. Kick it off with the Rocket Run 1K, 3K, 5K and 10K starting at Lewis & Clark Festival Park in The Dalles, presented by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. Registration at 6:30. Race at 7:30. Tickets $15 and T-shirts are available.

Pancake Breakfast 7 to 10 am, presented by The Dalles Main Street, suggested donation $5.

From 9 to 10 am Pure Yoga presents community yoga suggested donation $2.

Patriots’ parade 10 am presented by Westwind Frame & Gallery

11 am to 2 pm Family fun zone presented by Kidz Dental Zone suggested donation $2

Evening Concert to 10 pm presented by Y102 Gorge Country Media featuring Love & Theft, Jessie Leigh and more Front Rail (21+) Tickets from $16 to $35

10 pm Oregon’s largest fireworks display by the City of The Dalles Soundtrack heard on 95.9 Star FM

After party by Route 30 Bottles &Brews 10:30 to close

2017 Children’s Summer Art Camps! Visit our webpage and scroll to the bottom to find a listing of camps available and a registration form. TheDallesArtCenter.org

Preschoolers (ages 3-6) and their families are invited to Maryhill Museum tomorrow join us for stories, movement and fun, and an opportunity to explore the museum while you are here. Presented in collaboration with Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, and The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Free admission to museum for museum explorers.

MONDAY

Events in Condon

–Four-wheeler Rodeo noon at the Fairgrounds

–Atisans’ Market 4-7 City Park

–Paradise Rose Chuckwagon BBQ Dinner 5-8

–Summer Concert in the Park 7

–Fireworks 10

TUESDAY in Condon

–Community Breakfast 7:30-10

–Windmill Classic Walk/Run 8

–Morning Program 9

–Library Book Sale 10-2

–Hula Hoop Contest 10:30

–Lunch with Paradise Rose Chuckwagon

–Parade 12 noon

–Sidewalk Chalk Art, Soapbox Derby & Tricycle Races

–Free Swimming 1-4

–Kids’ Games on the Field 4

–Grand Marshal Reception 5-7