Bridge on Idaho-Oregon backcountry byway replaced

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Workers are replacing a bridge on the Owyhee Uplands Backcountry Byway that connects remote areas of southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a news release Friday says work on the Current Creek Bridge about 43 miles southwest of Grand View, Idaho, should wrap up by November.

BLM Owyhee Field Manager Michelle Ryerson says the bridge is more than 50 years old and that a routine inspection resulted in unspecified safety concerns.

She says local ranchers use the bridge as do recreationists and sightseers traveling the byway.

The byway is a mostly gravel road with about 92 miles in Idaho and 12 miles in Oregon. There are no services available along the byway.