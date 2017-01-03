Boys could be tried as adults for Kennewick burglary

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors are working to get two boys accused of helping tie up a 73-year-old woman and burglarize her Kennewick home tried as adults.

The Tri-City Herald reports the boys, ages 12 and 14, are currently being jailed on suspicion of burglary, kidnapping and theft of a firearm.

Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell says his office is asking a judge to move the case from juvenile jurisdiction to adult court. Defense attorneys have agreed to delay the hearings in the case until February, giving them time to prepare arguments against the prosecution’s request.

Authorities say the boys and 21-year-old Eric Rosas broke into the woman’s home Dec. 18 and took a safe and two guns, among other items.

The victim, who had been taped to a chair during the burglary, was able to free herself and call for help after the intruders left.