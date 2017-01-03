Boy dead in accidental shooting in southwestern Oregon

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Oregon say a preliminary investigation has determined that a 15-year-old boy handling a firearm died after accidentally shooting himself.

Oregon State Police in a statement Monday say emergency crews responded at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence near Merlin where they found the boy dead.

Police say the boy lived at the residence and had several friends over while his parents were out of town.

Police say his friends called 911 and began life-saving measure but the boy died before emergency crews arrived.

Police say several friends might have left before emergency crews arrived, and they want to speak with them as part of the investigation.

Names haven’t been released.