Booker: Time for Trump to ‘put up or shut up’

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic senators from New York and New Jersey are calling on President Donald Trump to honor a commitment made under President Barack Obama to fund a project to build a second rail tunnel between the two states.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Cory Booker spoke Monday near the spot on Manhattan’s west side where preliminary work has already begun.

Meanwhile, commuters Monday were experiencing the first day of reduced schedules to accommodate extensive track and signal repairs at Penn Station this summer.

A second tunnel would add capacity and ease overcrowding and delays.

Trump has proposed eliminating a grant program that was to pay for half of the tunnel project, which is currently estimated to cost about $13 billion.

Booker said it’s time for Trump to “put up or shut up.”