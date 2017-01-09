Authorities: Salem man stabbed by girlfriend’s son

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marion County authorities say they have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of stabbing and wounding his mother’s boyfriend.

The Statesman Journal reports that Roberto Chacon has been jailed on suspicion of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and drug possession.

Deputies say they responded early Sunday to reports that a man had been stabbed to find 39-year-old Juan Reyes, of Salem, injured. He suffered injuries to his chest and hand and is reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies suspect Chacon went to his mother’s residence and stabbed Reyes with no provocation.