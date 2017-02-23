Authorities prepared to use force if necessary to remove stragglers

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are prepared for the possibility that they might have to use force to remove remaining protesters from the now-closed Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says American Indian elders have told police there are people willing to resort to drastic measures to stay in the camp that was shut down Wednesday ahead of spring flooding. And he says authorities have monitored similar sentiments expressed on social media.

Iverson says authorities are prepared for a worst-case “SWAT scenario” should anyone who is armed barricade themselves in a structure in the camp. A SWAT vehicle is at the scene.

Several Sioux tribes maintain the pipeline will harm the environment, a claim the project developer disputes.