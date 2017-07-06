Auscrete proposed facility at Goldendale

The Goldendale City Council met Monday, with a few items of routine business, but one central topic that absorbed most of the time. That was a proposal by a company called Auscrete to purchase two lots totalling five acres of the Goldendale Industrial Park for $100,000 cash with an option within a year to buy a second pair of lots for $125,000.

The company plans to manufacture concrete construction panels using a proprietary process that introduces air bubbles and insulation into the concrete. The process was developed in Australia, thus the name Auscrete.

Principal stockholder in the publicly-traded company is John Sprovieri, though Cliff Jett, the former mayor of Rufus is also an investor. The two were involved in an earlier company with the same name that set up in Rufus in 2005 and had to close its doors during the recession.

This company is publicly-traded as a penny stock and in a press release last week said that it planned to employ up to 52 workers with estimated annual sales of $12 to $15 million.

Several members of the public expressed skepticism about the company’s resources, but council members noted that the company planned to pay cash for the lots and concluded there was no risk to the city in a cash deal and that the company was not asking for any city investment or even any tax breaks.

Councilors voted to authorized staff to bring back a sale agreement that would go before the council in its early August meeting. Below are photos of some of the Power Point slides shown at the meeting.