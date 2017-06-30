Audrey Penn – Chester Raccoon and the Almost Perfect Sleepover

There are many paths to becoming a writer. Over the years we’ve interviewed people who have started as lawyers, as doctors, as teachers, as police officers, military professionals, historians and accountants but this is the first time we’ll have a chance to interview someone who’s first career was as a ballerina.

And not just someone who took a few ballet lessons at a local dance studio. Audrey Penn was a ballerina dancing with the National Ballet, New York City Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, and the Danny Diamond Dance Theatre. She also served as alignist and choreographer for the U.S Figure Skating Team in preparation for the Pan American Games (1973), and for the 1976 Olympic Gymnastics team. Unfortunately in 1980 she became too ill with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis to continue dancing.

She writes on her web page that because she had done a lot of children’s theatre and children’s dance, and had always enjoyed children’s literature, she turned to writing children’s books for her creative outlet.

The result has been rewarding, both for her and for millions of readers. Her latest book is Chester Raccoon and the Almost Perfect Sleepover. To learn more, visit her website HERE

