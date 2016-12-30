Audit shows financial problems in county clerk’s office

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A state audit has determined that the Yakima County Clerk’s Office lacks sufficient safeguards to ensure funds are handled appropriately.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the state Auditor’s Office released its report Thursday detailing problems with the management of funds in clerk Janelle Riddle’s office.

According to the audit, her office had one worker who received fee payments and also handled bank deposits without any independent review. Other problems included delays in reconciling bank accounts and failing to update policy governing bank reconciliations.

The audit comes after county officials noted delays in the processing of property transfers and child support and protection orders.

Riddle sent a letter to state auditors last week saying some corrections have been made and others are still in progress.