Audio: Simon Mahler – How SCORE can help YOUR business…for FREE

One of the most impressive speakers we have seen at the Goldendale Community Forum, Simon Mahler was the guest speaker on November 20, 2014, thanks to Earlene Sullivan and the Goldendale Chamber of Commerce.

Through the selfless giving of their time and expertise, SCORE mentors have helped over 10 million Americans on their path to entrepreneurship. That’s 1 person every 3 minutes, for the last 50 years.

The local chapter, based in Tri-Cities, covers a big chunk of Eastern Washington and is willing to work with businesses on both sides of the Columbia in the Columbia River Gorge.

Check out the fascinating talk by clicking on the grey podcast button below: