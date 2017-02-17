At least 88 dead in bombing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — There are increasing fears that the Islamic State group has become a bigger threat in Pakistan — with the help of homegrown militants benefiting from hideouts in neighboring Afghanistan.

That concern is being voiced today by analysts and officials, in the aftermath of yesterday’s brutal bombing attack on a Sufi shrine that killed 88 people. More than 340 others were wounded.

Pakistani security forces have carried out raids across the country in the aftermath of the attack. The military says more than 100 suspected “terrorists” were killed in the raids.