Asylum-seekers are being turned away at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Immigrant advocacy groups say that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are allegedly turning away asylum-seekers before their claims can be heard, violating obligations under U.S. and international law.

The groups say they began fielding reports in the summer that border crossers entering the country from Mexico were being told that they couldn’t seek asylum, that they needed visas, or that that they first had to petition Mexican authorities for relief.

Under U.S. law, any foreigner may claim asylum.