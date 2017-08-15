Astoria Regatta apologizes for Confederate flag at parade

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Astoria Regatta apologized for Confederate flag displays Saturday during the Grand Land Parade.

The Daily Astorian reports organizers of the annual five-day festival Monday describe the displays from Sons of Beaches, an off-road enthusiast group, as an unfortunate incident and say it was an oversight that the symbols were not caught at the start of the parade.

Sons of Beaches constructed the float for the parade. Group leader Jay Pitman says the float featured several bumper sticker-sized decals with Confederate logos as it had for the past several years. A red truck also followed behind with a Confederate flag.

Pitman says the float included several battle flags from throughout American history and that they were intended to honor war veterans.