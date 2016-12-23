Ashland couple who fled with child arrested in Florida

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Oregon couple who left town with their 7-year-old daughter in violation of a court order in October have been arrested in Florida.

The Mail Tribune reports that Trevor and Sara Long, of Ashland, were arrested Thursday at a hotel in Orlando. They have been charged with custodial interference for removing their daughter from state possession.

Their daughter had been placed under state protective custody for unknown reasons in September. Sara Long then gained back custody of the child under multiple conditions, including that the child not have contact with her father, but she lost the child again after missing a court date.

Police say the Longs picked up their daughter from school on Oct. 7 and fled. The child had been placed with a relative at the time.