Marion County man arrested for hurting puppy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County man has been arrested for hitting a puppy so hard that its leg had to be amputated.

The Statesman Journal reports that 22-year-old Kyle Anthony Hernandez faces charges of first-degree animal abuse. Court documents say he admitted to spanking his roommate’s mini Australian/Dachshund puppy in August when it urinated on their apartment floor.

The roommate, who hadn’t been home at the time, later noticed the puppy was limping and whining. He took Tucker to a pet clinic, where he learned that one of the dog’s legs was broken in two places.

The roommate told police Hernandez paid Tucker’s $1,200 amputation fee.

Hernandez allegedly told officers he spanked the puppy because he was frustrated by its actions and that he suffered from anger problems fueled by alcohol.