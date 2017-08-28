AG: Giving police more gear will boost safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a new executive order restoring the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments will boost public safety.

Sessions says President Donald Trump is ending restrictions on a program that provides cast-off equipment such as firearms and helicopters to local and state police agencies. Sessions announced the plan to a cheering crowd at the national convention of the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville.

The Obama administration severely limited the program in 2015 amid public outcry over how the equipment was used after protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Sessions says those restrictions went too far. He says the Trump administration will not put “superficial concerns” over public safety.

Police groups say they need the equipment to keep officers safe.