After Taiwan stop, fugitive Red Bull heir’s path a mystery

BANGKOK (AP) — The whereabouts of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy-drink fortune remain a mystery just as the statute of limitations on a hit-and-run charge is set to expire.

Two sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press that Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya flew to Taiwan in late April and left the island in early May. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. Since then, the trail has gone cold.

Vorayuth is accused of killing a Bangkok motorcycle police officer in 2012. The hit-and-run charge expires Sunday, leaving only a count of causing death by reckless driving.

Vorayuth missed court appearances while living a high-flying and even public life until an arrest warrant was issued in April.