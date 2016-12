UNDATED (AP) — The mother and daughter of a Hollywood family have died in the same week. Just one day after actress Carrie Fisher died, so has her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher says his mother missed his sister, and told him “I want to be with Carrie.”

Debbie Reynolds was 84. Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at age 60 after falling ill on a plane on Friday.