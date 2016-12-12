Army Corps of Engineers closes 8 dams on Columbia for three months

You may have seen more than the usual amount of tugboats pushing barges along the Columbia this past week. That’s because they were racing a deadline. The Army Corps of Engineers is closing river traffic on eight dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers for three months, starting today. The dams won’s reopen their locks until Monday, March 20. The shutdown of eight dams between north-central Idaho and the Pacific Coaste is for maintenance and repairs that have been years in the planning.

It’s an expensive proposition. Replacement of a gate and lock controls at The Dalles alone will cost upwards of $10.5 million. It will also be costly for shippers. The most recent figure we were able to find for the value of goods shipped on the Columbia and Snake river system was $16 billion in 2008. Closing for three months means a shipping loss of at least $4 billiion.

That is serious money, particularly to inland wheat growers who won’t be able to deliver any wheat until spring. Grain barges from the Lower Snake and Columbia river system have already been floated to a location below the dams, where they’ll stay throughout the winter. The the Idaho Wheat Commission told the Lewiston Tribune that the wheat shipped before the shutdown will have to represent a large share of what will be available to overseas customers during the outage.